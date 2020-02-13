Warren Buffett’s son helps Colombia kick cocaine curse

The eldest son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett is spending $200 million to help Colombia kick its cocaine curse.

For nearly two decades Howard Buffett has crisscrossed the world giving away part of his father’s fortune to promote food security, conflict mitigation and public safety. His work in Colombia is focused on the notoriously lawless Catatumbo region bordering Venezuela where Buffett was recently welcomed like a head of state by President Ivan Duque.

The region has one of the largest coca harvests in Colombia and armed groups have filled the void left by retreating rebels who signed a peace deal with the government in 2016.