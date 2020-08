Those unable to attend the 2020 Nebraska State Fair won’t have to miss a moment of the livestock shows!

The 4-H Show will take place the first weekend (Aug. 20-30), and the FFA Show will take place the second weekend (Sept. 5-6).

The stream begins with the 4-H Beef Showman class at 10:00 AM.

The livestream is presented by Homestead Bank, with locations in Cozad, Lexington, St. Paul, Wolbach, Schuyler, Albion and Howells.