Join the action from the 2020 Nebraska State Fair remote this year via the Rural Radio Network livestream!

Today’s livestream includes the 2020 FFA Beef show.

Tentative Schedule:

10am: FFA Beef Showmanship followed by

1pm: FFA Breeding Heifers

3pm: FFA Goat showmanship

5pm: FFA Sheep Showmanship

6pm: FFA Swine Showmanship

This livestream is presented by Homestead Bank, with locations in Cozad, Lexington, St. Paul, Wolbach, Schuyler, Albion and Howells