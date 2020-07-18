The Lincoln County Ag Society is proud to provide live streaming of the 2020 Lincoln County Fair. Due to the restrictions of Covid – 19, only 4-H members and their families can attend the fair in person. Beginning Saturday, July 18th at 8am, you will find a link to the live Youtube video on this page.
WATCH LIVE: Lincoln County Fair Horse Show | Day 1
