Upcoming webinar to highlight 2020 Nebraska farm custom rates

A Nebraska Extension webinar scheduled for later this week is set to cover custom rates.

The 2020 Nebraska Farm Custom Rates Report reflects the current rates charged by custom operators in Nebraska for machine hire services and other work they provide.

It is compiled from a survey of over 200 individuals across the state who are identified by Nebraska Extension personnel or self-identify as custom operators.

The webinar will cover what is included in the report, how it is compiled and offer suggestions on how to use it as a guide when determining what to charge or pay for custom operations.

The webinar will be held live on Thursday at noon for approximately one hour, including time for questions from participants.

The 2020 Nebraska Farm Custom Rates Report and webinar registration can be found at farm.unl.edu/customrates.

When: Thursday, July 30, 2020, noon CDT

Where: Via Zoom (register at farm.unl.edu)