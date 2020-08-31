Webinar on cattle ownership retention

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-482123 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY UNL Extension | August 31, 2020
An upcoming Nebraska Extension webinar will discuss the factors going into cow-calf producer decisions on whether to retain cattle to feedlots or keep cattle for backgrounding. (Courtesy USDA NRCS via Flickr)

LINCOLN — An upcoming Nebraska Extension webinar will discuss the factors going into cow-calf producer decisions on whether to retain cattle to feedlots or keep cattle for backgrounding.

“Ownership Retention Decisions: Is the Market Willing to Pay?” will be presented on Thursday at noon by Elliott Dennis, assistant professor of livestock marketing and risk management, and Jay Parsons, professor and extension farm and ranch management specialist, both in the Department of Agricultural Economics. The presentation is supported by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

The webinar is part of an ongoing weekly series produced by the extension Farm and Ranch Management Team in the Department of Agricultural Economics. It will be held live on Zoom for approximately one hour on Thursday, September 3rd at noon CST, including time for questions from participants.

Registration is free and can be completed at farm.unl.edu/webinars.

