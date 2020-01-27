Webinar Series Addresses Land Management Issues

LINCOLN — The Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will continue its webinar series, “Land Management Quarterly,” on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Started in 2019, the series offers management advice and insight for Nebraska landowners, agricultural producers and others interested in properly managing agricultural land.

The February episode will examine methods for setting cash rents, flex lease alternatives and considerations for updating agricultural rental arrangements for 2020. The interactive sessions may be attended live. They conclude with an “Ask the Experts” session, offering participants the chance to get answers to their land or lease questions.

The webinars are led by Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek, who are both in the Department of Agricultural Economics. Jansen focuses on agricultural finance and land economics, as well as the direction of the annual Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey and Report. Vyhnalek is a farm succession and farmland management extension educator.

“Land is one of Nebraska’s most critical assets,” said Jansen. “This webinar series will help those with a vested interest in land to better understand the financial and human forces reshaping the rural agricultural landscape.”

Participants are encouraged to sign up to receive reminders each quarter and submit questions at agecon.unl.edu/landmanagement. Anyone can join the webinar from this page when it goes live at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Each webinar is free and will be recorded. Those can be viewed the day after each session, along with recordings from the entire series.

2020 Land Management Quarterly webinar dates are: