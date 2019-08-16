Webinar series to address land management issues

The third edition of Agricultural Land Management Quarterly Webinar will feature results from the 2019 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey, including land values and cash rental rates. Nebraska cover crop utilization and lease considerations will be part of the discussion. The Sept. 1 lease termination deadline and the importance of a written lease will also be covered.

The webinar is Aug. 19 at 6:00 p.m. CT and can be viewed online at agecon.unl.edu/landmanagement .

Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics lead the webinar. Jansen’s work focuses on agricultural finance and land economics. He directs the annual Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey and Report. Vyhnalek is a farm succession and transition extension educator.

Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance and submit questions before the event at agecon.unl.edu/landmanagement.

The webinars are free and open to the public. Recorded webinars are available online.

Another agricultural land management webinar is scheduled for Nov. 18.

For more information, contact Jim Jansen at 402-261-7572 or jjansen4@unl.edu.