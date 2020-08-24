class="post-template-default single single-post postid-480701 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Webinar to cover farm succession communication

BY UNL | August 24, 2020
An upcoming Nebraska Extension webinar will cover communication and negotiation strategies in farm and ranch succession planning. (Courtesy of University of Nebraska-Lincoln)

LINCOLN — An upcoming Nebraska Extension webinar will cover communication and negotiation strategies in farm and ranch succession planning.

Successful Ag Succession: Communications and Negotiations will be held on Thursday at noon.

When those who are closest to us are also our business partners, things can get complicated. But planning and decision-making can go more smoothly with improved communications. Successful farm and ranch transitions depend on meaningful family discussions and even negotiations. This webinar will highlight specific skills and ideas that will help with these conversations.

It will be presented by Allan Vyhnalek, an extension educator for farm and ranch succession.

The webinar is part of an ongoing weekly series produced by the extension Farm and Ranch Management Team in the Department of Agricultural Economics. It will be held live on Zoom for approximately one hour, including time for questions from participants.

Registration is free and can be completed at farm.unl.edu/webinars.

When: Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, noon CDT
Where: Via Zoom (register at farm.unl.edu)

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
