Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman INTL FC Stone

Grains settled nearly opposite of Tuesday with soybeans higher, corn and wheat lower. Arlan Suderman, Chief Economist for INTL FC Stone, shares his thoughts on why the wheat bulls may have been a little overdone on Tuesday. Suderman also shares INTL FC Stones thoughts on Friday’s USDA Forum.

Currencies play a significant factor in grain export competitiveness around the world. Suderman looks into how the US Dollar is extremely strong against the Brazilian Real impacting soybean exports. The higher dollar though is not as big of a factor for US protein exports. Though there are logistical issues within in China limiting frozen meat exports from the US.

Suderman also updates on the latest happenings from China and the corona virus. As China looks to get its economy back on it’s feet that could mean a big stimulus package. Suderman explains how Chinese stimulus may be beneficial to US exports.