Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of Intl FC Stone

BY Susan Littlefield | October 16, 2019
Lower corn & beans, higher wheat.  Crop progress report, some flags from South Dakota gave the national picture a bias. Another storm system is moving in.  Some open days to get field work done.   Bloomberg story with misleading story.  African Swine Fever update. Exports to China.   Stronger cattle market.

