Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of Stone X

Arlan Suderman, Chief Economist for Stone X, joins the Fontanelle Final Bell midweek just ahead of the December WASDE report. Suderman highlights that the December report from USDA and World Outlook Board is usually a boring report. Being 2020 though December has the possibility to hold both bullish and bearish surprises. Ending stocks will be key to the report. Especially for soybeans with most analyst estimates ahead of the report showing soybeans below 170 million bushels.

Outside of the WASDE report traders continue to closely watch South American weather. Suderman brings to date the latest weather patterns over Brazil and Argentina. Along with the reality of what a dry pattern actually looks like in South America.

Suderman briefly touches on why the US Dollar Index is climbing with the Euro falling. Brexit is about to go from nice to messy and it’s not good for the Euro.

The final topic lands in livestock with Suderman highlighting China’s latest high rise hog farms. On the outside these hog farms appear to be a solid step in increasing Chinese pork production. However this system could have an Achilles heel given the tight concentration of hogs and the high pathological movement of African Swine Fever.

