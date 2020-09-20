Weekend Ag News Recap | Sept. 20, 2020

As the last full week of summer comes to an end, rest assured the Rural Radio Network will get you up-to-speed in agriculture news before fall officially begins. From stock show cancellations to stock show countdowns, keep scrolling to catch up!
Headlines from the week:
- The 115th National Western Stock Show is postponed until January 2022.
- Terry Branstad is stepping down as U.S. Ambassador to China.
- The USDA announced contracts for Round 3 of the Farmers to Families Food Box program.
- Nance County becomes the 50th county in Nebraska to be designated as a Livestock Friendly County.
Videos from the week:
From Great to Grand – Aksarben Stock Show
Spreading the BS in central Nebraska | Harvest Road Show
Hurry up & wait – Harvest hasn’t begun near Henderson | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 17
Falling for Nebraska Apples | Friday Five | Sept. 18, 2020