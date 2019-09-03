Weekly Crop Progress Update

OMAHA (DTN) — Corn condition improved just 1 percentage point last week, while soybean condition remained unchanged. Development of both crops continue to be well behind normal.

As of Sunday, Sept. 1, the U.S. corn crop was rated 58% in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from 57% the previous week. That is the lowest good-to-excellent condition for this time of year since 2013, noted DTN Lead Analyst Todd Hultman.

Corn’s current condition rating is 10 percentage points behind last year’s good-to-excellent condition of 67%.

Corn development continues to lag behind the average pace. Nationwide, corn in the dough stage was estimated at 81%, up 10 percentage points from 71% the previous week but 12 percentage points behind the five-year average of 93%.

Corn dented was 41%, up 14 percentage points from the previous week, but far behind last year’s 73% and 19 percentage points behind the five-year average of 63%.

“Denting is especially slow in Indiana at 26%, Michigan at 14%, Minnesota at 25%, North Dakota at 8% and at 18% each for South Dakota and Wisconsin,” Hultman said.

Corn mature was pegged at 6%, 14 percentage points behind last year and well below the five-year average of 13%.

Soybean condition was left unchanged with a good-to-excellent rating of 55%. Like corn, that is the lowest rating since 2013.

“Missouri, plus Illinois to Ohio, continue to be states with high poor ratings,” Hultman said.

The portion of the soybean crop that was blooming was 96%, 2 percentage points higher than last Monday’s report. However, this time last year blooming was considered complete, and that coincides with the five-year average. Soybeans setting pods reached 86% as of Sunday, 10 percentage points behind the average pace of 96%.

Spring wheat harvest continued to pick up steam, jumping 17 percentage points from the previous week to reach 55% as of Sunday. Despite the big jump, that was still well behind last year’s 86% and 23 percentage points behind the five-year average of 78%.

“Montana has the most work left with only 46% of the crop in. North Dakota is a close second at 52% complete,” Hultman said.

Sorghum heading reached 92% as of Sunday, behind the five-year average of 95%. Sorghum coloring was estimated at 52%, behind the average of 64%. Sorghum mature was estimated at 24%, behind the average of 33%. Sorghum harvested was estimated at 21%, 1 percentage point behind the five-year average of 22%. Oats were 84% harvested, behind the average of 91%.