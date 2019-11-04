Wellman returns from trade mission in West Africa, Farm Bankruptcies on the rise – Ag News Update (11/4/19)

Good Monday Morning! The first Monday of November is here, and many farmers continue harvest across Nebraska. Later today, USDA will release the latest crop progress report.

As of 7:00 AM, it is 35° in Scottsbluff, 39° in Lexington and 35° in West Point.

Here’s a look at agriculture news from the Rural Radio Network:

Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman returns from a trade mission in West Africa U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky led a trade mission to West Africa to help United States exporters unlock new opportunities in a region where strong economic growth is driving demand for imported food and farm products



South Dakota Senators Introduce Beef Integrity Act The South Dakota republicans say the U.S. Beef Integrity Act would make certain that the “Product of the U.S.A.” label only goes to beef and beef products exclusively derived from animals born, raised and slaughtered in the United States.



Farm Bankruptcies up 24 Percent Since Trade War Start For the 12-month period ending September 2019, Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies totaled 580 filings, the highest level since 676 filings in 2011.



VIDEO: Agriculture News From the Rural Radio Network