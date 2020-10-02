class="post-template-default single single-post postid-488742 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
West to East Harvest Tour in Nebraska | Friday Five | Oct. 2, 2020

BY Alex Voichoskie | October 2, 2020
Farmers across Nebraska keep rolling along with harvest, as the days become cooler and shorter.

Because the Rural Radio Network Farm Team is spread out from Scottsbluff to West Point, and everywhere in between, Alex and Rebel met with the Farm Team to see what harvest looks like in their areas!

We hear updates from the Panhandle, south central NE, central NE, northeast NE and eastern NE.

STORIES:

5) Panhandle Harvest Running Smoothly

4) Combines in South Central NE Keep Rolling

3) Central NE Farmer Tries Relay Cropping

2) Northeast NE in Extreme Drought

1) Wet Corn, Soybean Harvest in Eastern NE

