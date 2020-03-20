What Will Be America’s Favorite Ag Brand? – Friday Five (March 20, 2020)

The Rural Radio Network team decided to create some friendly competition this year by launching #BattleoftheBrands!
Battle of the Brands is an online competition structured much like March Madness, but with your favorite ag brands. Visit Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to cast your vote!
We know some of our followers are a bit lost without March Madness ???? this year…
So we created something else for you to follow over the next few weeks!
Get ready to be part of the 2020 Battle of the Brands!
Who do you think will win? pic.twitter.com/CtqoessXf1
— Rural Radio Network (@RuralRadioNet) March 16, 2020
View this post on Instagram
More tough matchups today!???????? Cast your vote✅ Polls are on our story! #BattleoftheBrands