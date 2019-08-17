Wheat organization ‘Tweets’ back on Trump Comments

President Donald Trump’s recent comments on wheat exports to Japan have generated some negative press among one of his biggest groups of supporters.

The Hagstrom Report reported when the president was speaking in Pennsylvania, one of the topics was the U.S. trade deficit with Japan.

Trump said, “They send thousands, even millions of cars to us. We send them wheat. That’s not a good deal. And they don’t even want our wheat. They do it because they want us to at least feel that we’re okay.”

The National Association of Wheat Growers responded quickly via Twitter. “Mr. President, Japan is the number one market for U.S. wheat exports on average, where we hold just over 50 percent of the market. They don’t buy our wheat because ‘they want us to feel okay.’ They buy it because it’s the highest-quality wheat in the world. That’s not fake news.”

The negative reaction to Trump’s statement followed farmers venting about the administration’s policies when Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue appeared at Farmfest in Minnesota.