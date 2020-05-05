class="post-template-default single single-post postid-459414 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
‘Where’s the beef?’; Wendy’s cites beef shortages as restaurant removes some menu items

BY RRN Staff | May 5, 2020
Some Wendy’s customers are taking to social media wondering ‘Where’s the beef?’ after the fast-food chain removed burgers from some of its menus.

Wendy’s told FOX Business it continues to supply hamburgers to all restaurants with deliveries two to three times per week.

“As you’ve likely heard, beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges,’ Wendy’s said in a statement. “Because of this, some of our menu items may be in short supply from time to time at some restaurants in this current environment.”

Numerous meat processing plants have temporarily closed over the past few weeks, leading to some shortages of beef.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week to keep meat and food production plants open to preserve the nation’s food supply.

