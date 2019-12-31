White House Adviser says Agreement with China is a Done Deal

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday afternoon that the Phase One trade deal with China is wrapped up. “That’s a done deal,” Navarro says. “You can put that one in the bag.”

The one thing he didn’t do was confirm a report by the South China Morning Post that China’s Vice Premier will be in Washington to sign the deal this weekend. Navarro giving his affirmation to the deal with China shows that President Trump doesn’t face pressure from conservatives to negotiate more favorable terms for the U.S. Navarro’s hostility toward China and its global trade and economic practices is well known in Washington, as he published a book during his career titled “Death by China.”

Under the agreement announced on December 13, the U.S. put off implementing new tariffs on Chinese imports while reducing some existing duties. China agreed to bigger purchases of American agricultural products and made new commitments on intellectual property projections and forced technology transfers. As of now, the exact terms of the agreement haven’t been announced.