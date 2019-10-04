class="post-template-default single single-post postid-411974 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Why do Midwesterners love chili & cinnamon roll season? – Friday Five (10/4/19)

BY Bryce Doeschot | October 4, 2019
October is officially here, which means its chili and cinnamon roll season! Do you like to combine them?

Plus, McDonald’s is joining the list of restaurants offering plant-based meat alternatives.

Those stories and more on the latest edition of Friday Five, which is being brought to you by the Nebraska Corn Board!

Stories: 

5 – October is national chili month

4 – One bushel of wheat = 672 cinnamon rolls

3 – NGSB and UNL Dairy Store to unveil new ice cream

2 – McDonald’s announces a plant-based burger 

1 – Soy-based road sealant testing on Lincoln streets

