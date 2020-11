Soybean futures continue to trade near the $12 mark, but haven’t cracked the ceiling just yet.

Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners discusses the reason why in the latest episode of the Monday Morning Markets.

Other topics discussed:

➡️ What producers should do with soybeans

➡️ South American weather update

➡️ Corn and soybean demand

➡️ Other factors shaping the trade

