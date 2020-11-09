Will China stop buying corn and soybeans under a Biden Presidency? | Monday Morning Markets

A new trading week is here and there are numerous factors shaping the commodity trade.

One of the factors is the expectation of a new President for the United States beginning January 20, 2021.

The South China Morning Post reports that top advisers within the Chinese government are encouraging China to try and renegotiate the Phase One Trade Deal.

Will a new U.S. President result in China haunting purchases of U.S. commodities?

Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners answers that question within this weeks’ edition of Monday Morning Markets.

Other topics discussed:

WASDE report released later this week Ending stocks expected to be adjusted Questions on exports

China Phase One Agreement Will China play games with the United States?

Concerns with South American crop

Breaking down a futures term: Commitments of Traders

Sign up for the Rural Radio Network newsletter to get agriculture news delivered straight to your email each Friday morning! Just click here.