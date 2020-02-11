class="post-template-default single single-post postid-439709 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 11, 2020
Willa Cather statue to replace Morton statue at US Capitol
Courtesy - Willa Cather Foundation

A statue of renowned Nebraska novelist Willa Cather is slated to replace a statue of the politician and Arbor Day founder J. Sterling Morton at the U.S. Capitol.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the 9-foot, 5,500-pound Morton statue will get a new home in Nebraska City as early as this fall after sitting on display in the nation’s capital for more than 80 years.

Two years ago, state senators voted to replace Morton and William Jennings Bryan as Nebraska’s longtime representatives at the Capitol’s National Statutory Hall.

Cather and Ponca Indian Chief Standing Bear were selected to fill those spots.

