Windy conditions slow spraying | Fridays in the Field | Episode 5 | KRVN Radio

BY RRN Staff | June 19, 2020
Windy conditions slow spraying | Fridays in the Field | Episode 5

In the latest edition of Fridays in the Field, Alex Voichoskie visits with Mark Duffek near Seward, NE, to get an update on the growing season.

Mark farms corn, soybeans and hay. He’s also an agriculture instructor at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

Watch this episode to learn more about Mark’s operation and record-breaking planting season.

 

