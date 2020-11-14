Women managing Ag Land Conference, now virtual, is Dec. 2

LINCOLN – Nebraska Extension has announced that the upcoming Women Managing Ag Land Conference will now be a be completely virtual experience. Originally scheduled to also be held at three in-person locations across the state, the event is still set for Dec. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

The second annual conference will offer learning opportunities for female farmland owners and tenants looking to improve their business management skills and navigate the challenges of owning and renting agricultural land.

The keynote address, “Finding Happiness in the Craziness of Life,” will be delivered by Kathy Peterson, a farmer from Storm Lake, Iowa, and founder of PeopleWorks, Inc. She will also conduct a workshop, titled “Working with You is Killing Me!”

Peterson’s keynote and workshop will be broadcast live on Zoom during the conference. Participants will also have access to on-demand workshops on owning and renting agricultural land, including: “Improve Your Ag Lease by Improving the Landlord/Tenant Relationship,” presented by Extension Educator Allan Vyhnalek; “NextGen: A Win-Win for Beginning Farmers & Asset Owners,” by Karla Bahm, with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture; “Navigating Uncertainty in 2021: Nebraska Land Values & Cash Rental Rates,” with Agricultural Economist Jim Jansen; and more.

Registration may be completed on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, wia.unl.edu. The cost is $25 on or before Nov. 18 and increases to $30 on or after Nov. 19.

This conference is hosted by Nebraska Extension and inspired by Annie’s Project. This material is based upon work supported by USDA-NIFA under

Award Number 2020-70017-32735 and by Farm Credit Services of America.