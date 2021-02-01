Workers escaped deadly leak by going through nitrogen fog

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-511866 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 1, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Workers at a northeast Georgia poultry plant say they escaped through a fog of vaporizing liquid nitrogen that killed six of their coworkers.

An investigation continues into the cause of the leak at Foundation Food Group.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the dead include 45-year-old Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera of Gainesville, 35-year-old Corey Alan Murphy of Clermont, 28-year-old Nelly Perez-Rafael of Gainesville, 41-year-old Saulo Suarez-Bernal of Dawsonville, 38-year-old Victor Vellez of Gainesville and 28-year-old Edgar Vera-Garcia of Gainesville.

Four people remained hospitalized Friday.

Investigators have begun evaluating equipment at the plant that could have played a role in the leak, but say its location and cause remain undetermined.

 

