World Pork Expo Returning in 2020

The 2020 World Pork Expo is set for June 3-5, its 32nd year at the Iowa State Fair Grounds. The expo provides pork professionals with three full days of education, innovation, and networking.

“We’re excited to welcome all members of the pork industry back to Des Moines after a brief hiatus last year,” says NPPC President David Herring. “The 2020 Expo allows us to reconnect across the industry and share knowledge, as well as discuss the state of the industry together.”

As a precaution, the 2019 World Pork Expo was canceled due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China and other countries. Pork industry professionals worked together across the globe to get a handle on the situation and evaluate risks associated with ASF. Since the outbreak began last year, the U.S. has stepped up biosecurity measures to prevent an outbreak in the United States.

The 2020 Expo will have increased biosecurity on-site during the show. Additional changes to the 2020 show include relocating the live swine show to reduce an already negligible risk. “Continuing to host the show for our more than 20,000 producers and pork professionals visiting from across the country is extremely important to us,” Herring adds. Registration to attend the World Pork Expo will soon be available online.