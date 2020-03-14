Wyoming FFA State Convention canceled

The Wyoming FFA has canceled its 2020 Wyoming FFA Convention, scheduled to be held April 15-18, in Cheyenne.
The decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat and the closure of partner facilities the convention relies on to conduct the convention. LCCC, UW, Casper College and EWC have closed their campuses for the next two to six weeks, including the dates scheduled for the 2020 Wyoming FFA Convention.
In light of the closure of these facilities and in an abundance of caution for public health, Wyoming FFA made the decision to cancel the convention. The Employment Skills Leadership Development Event on March 28, as well as the Vet Science Career Development Event on April 4, are also canceled.
Wyoming FFA Board of Directors said in a release. “Our first responsibility remains the health and safety of our members, advisors, families, and communities.”
The board of directors and state staff will begin to evaluate options to determine if the convention will be rescheduled or if national qualifying events will be rescheduled and how state officers will be elected.
“There are still a lot of variables we don’t know right now concerning rescheduling,” said Stacy Broda, Wyoming FFA state advisor. “Including when campuses will open, school districts will be cleared for travel or when this public health crisis will be over. We will monitor the situation through March 30 and provide an update at that time.”
Local FFA chapters are encouraged to focus on proactive measures regarding personal and community health. Chapters should work with their individual school districts regarding local events.