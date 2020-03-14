Wyoming FFA State Convention canceled

The Wyoming FFA has canceled its 2020 Wyoming FFA Convention, scheduled to be held April 15-18, in Cheyenne.

The decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat and the closure of partner facilities the convention relies on to conduct the convention. LCCC, UW, Casper College and EWC have closed their campuses for the next two to six weeks, including the dates scheduled for the 2020 Wyoming FFA Convention.