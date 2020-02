A young farmer-in-training built a wheat farm on his living room floor and created a stop motion video to showcase the operation!

PLUS the 2020 Wool Olympics were held in Arizona earlier this week.

Join Alex and Rebel as they recap five stories in agriculture from the past week.

Stories:

5) Young Farmer Builds Carpet Farm

4) 2020 Wool Olympics

3) UNL Approves New Forestry Major

2) Grain Bin Safety Week

1) Farmers for a Sustainable Future