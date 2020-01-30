NASDA Submits Hemp Program Comments to USDA

This week, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture submitted final comments on federal hemp production guidelines.

The comments submitted to the Department of Agriculture highlight potential changes to the Domestic Hemp Production Program interim final rule. NASDA CEO Barb Glenn says, “We know at least 30 states will have to revise their own laws in order to comply with the requirements of the rule,” adding that without some flexibility, the rule could create competitive differences between states.

NASDA recommends USDA extends the number of days in the testing window to within 15 to 30 days of harvest, along with dropping the requirement for states to use a Drug Enforcement Administration registered laboratory.

Additionally, the organization suggests USDA create a tier-based approach for sampling and testing that would allow for greater flexibility for state regulators, set the negligence threshold for THC at one percent, and allow for states to develop mitigation plans, among other recommendations. The comment period closed Wednesday.