Memorial Health Care Systems Of Seward Update

As we continue to closely monitor the evolving nature of the COVID-19 we are taking every precaution to keep our community members as safe as possible. At the moment, there are no known cases in the area. However, because there is no vaccine or medical intervention for COVID-19, we want to keep the chance of infection as minimal as possible.

Following the recommendation of public health and the CDC, we are canceling all events and activities that draw large groups of people together including our annual Health Fair/ We will also be canceling some of our smaller events including our Fridays For You free Community Education monthly lunch series to promote resents staying home.

Here is a list of scheduled events we are canceling

March 20th-Free Community Education “Fridays For You”

April 1st-Memorial Health Care Systems Health Far (Including Bryan Health’s mobile screenings)

April 17th-Free Community Education “Fridays For You”

April 27th-Volunteer Recognition Dinner

Thank you for your understanding.

For more information visit our website at: www.mhcs.us