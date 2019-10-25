A phone conversation with China, leads to some positive moves. African Swine Fever-market prices are 3x in some area’s of China. Talk of food issues within the country. Snow next week and this week in the Texas Panhandle how that will effect the winter wheat. Harvest yields are getting smaller.
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of INTL FC Stone
