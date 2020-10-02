class="post-template-default single single-post postid-488674 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus | KRVN Radio

Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus

BY AP | October 2, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.

Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

In a memorandum, the president’s physician says the president and first lady “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: