Two COVID-19 Deaths Bring State Total to Eight

Two deaths related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) today bringing the state total to eight. Both were Douglas County residents. A man and a woman, both over 70 years old with underlying health conditions – https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news.

Community transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in several areas of the state. Community transmission is when people have COVID-19 but public health officials are unable to identify how or where they became infected.

All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs) until May 11 – https://www.dropbox.com/s/tau4u6180lu0kna/DHM%204.3.2020.pdf?dl=0.

The state Directed Health Measures:

Impose an enforceable, 10-person limit on public gatherings .

. Prohibit medical and dental elective surgeries and procedures.

and procedures. Require schools (public, private, and parochial) to operate without students through May 31, 2020.

(public, private, and parochial) to operate without students through May 31, 2020. Cancel all school-related extracurricular activities through May 31, 2020.

through May 31, 2020. Require restaurants and bars to close their dining areas and move to takeout, delivery, and/or curbside service only.

to close their dining areas and move to takeout, delivery, and/or curbside service only. Require individuals to home quarantine for at least 14 days if:

They have tested positive for COVID-19. They have a fever of 100.4° F or above They have experienced sudden onset of a cough and/or shortness of breath They reside or have resided with individuals who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or have the above symptoms. NOTE: The quarantine requirement excludes those individuals with seasonal allergies, COPD, or other diagnoses that may produce respiratory symptoms. Additionally, the directive doesn’t apply to patients who have an alternative non-COVID-19 diagnosis from a healthcare provider. These patients should follow the treatment and guidance provided by their healthcare provider for such conditions. Some individuals in home quarantine may not experience the onset of symptoms until the latter half of their 14-day quarantine period. In this case, the length of their quarantine may exceed 14 days. Individuals should remain in quarantine until 7 days have passed since onset of symptoms, symptoms have improved, and they have been fever-free for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.



The DHM’s limitation on public gatherings does not apply to:

Retail or grocery stores where people should maintain six feet of distance from one another. Daycares that may be operated at a school per the Governor’s executive order regarding childcare, which you can access by clicking here. Other locations detailed in the DHM.



In addition to the state-issued DHM, some Local Health Departments have issued additional restrictions – http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx#SectionLink1.

Tonight’s state case total is 323. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

Here’s where to find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.