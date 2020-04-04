class="post-template-default single single-post postid-452952 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Two COVID-19 Deaths Bring State Total to Eight

BY DHHS News Release | April 4, 2020
Two deaths related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) today bringing the state total to eight. Both were Douglas County residents. A man and a woman, both over 70 years old with underlying health conditions – https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news.

Community transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in several areas of the state. Community transmission is when people have COVID-19 but public health officials are unable to identify how or where they became infected.

All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs) until May 11 – https://www.dropbox.com/s/tau4u6180lu0kna/DHM%204.3.2020.pdf?dl=0.

 

The state Directed Health Measures:

  • Impose an enforceable, 10-person limit on public gatherings.
  • Prohibit medical and dental elective surgeries and procedures.
  • Require schools (public, private, and parochial) to operate without students through May 31, 2020.
  • Cancel all school-related extracurricular activities through May 31, 2020.
  • Require restaurants and bars to close their dining areas and move to takeout, delivery, and/or curbside service only.
  • Require individuals to home quarantine for at least 14 days if:
    • They have tested positive for COVID-19.
    • They have a fever of 100.4° F or above
    • They have experienced sudden onset of a cough and/or shortness of breath
    • They reside or have resided with individuals who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or have the above symptoms. NOTE: The quarantine requirement excludes those individuals with seasonal allergies, COPD, or other diagnoses that may produce respiratory symptoms.  Additionally, the directive doesn’t apply to patients who have an alternative non-COVID-19 diagnosis from a healthcare provider.  These patients should follow the treatment and guidance provided by their healthcare provider for such conditions.
    • Some individuals in home quarantine may not experience the onset of symptoms until the latter half of their 14-day quarantine period.  In this case, the length of their quarantine may exceed 14 days.  Individuals should remain in quarantine until 7 days have passed since onset of symptoms, symptoms have improved, and they have been fever-free for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.
  • The DHM’s limitation on public gatherings does not apply to:
    • Retail or grocery stores where people should maintain six feet of distance from one another.
    • Daycares that may be operated at a school per the Governor’s executive order regarding childcare, which you can access by clicking here.
    • Other locations detailed in the DHM.

 

In addition to the state-issued DHM, some Local Health Departments have issued additional restrictions – http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx#SectionLink1.

 

Tonight’s state case total is 323. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

 

Here’s where to find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

 

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

