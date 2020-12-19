UW Extension hosting Wyoming hemp workshops in five locations

Concurrent Wyoming hemp workshops will be in Cheyenne, Powell, Torrington, Wheatland, and Worland on Jan. 13 and Feb. 3, hosted by the University of Wyoming Extension.

Those interested can attend the host locations or view the Zoom sessions from their own location, said John Connett, an integrated pest management specialist and hemp agronomist with UW Extension.

“These 2021 Wyoming hemp workshops are a great way to stay current on this crop,” he said. “Growers can also find the UW Extension hemp webpage at http://bit.ly/wyo-hemp and to sign up for Wyoming hemp news on the email listserv.”

The Zoom link for both sessions is https://uwyo.zoom.us/j/98053534954.

Local hosts will start the workshops at 8 a.m. with an opening topic. Twenty-minute Zoom sessions are 9-11 a.m., followed by a 10-minute live question-and-answer session. The local host will resume the workshop and finish with a topic or guest speaker.

Zoom speakers and topics are:

9 a.m. – Hemp grain weed management, Jeff Kostuik, director of operations in central Canada and the U.S. for Hemp Genetics International (HGI)

9:30 a.m. – Hemp seed oil introduction, Roger Gussiaas, president Healthy Oilseeds, LLC Carrington, N.D.

10 a.m. – Montana hemp variety trial information, Perry Miller, cropping systems professor, Montana State University

10:30 a.m. – Wyoming hemp permits/testing update, Wes Brown, hemp lead, Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Extension educators serve as location hosts. Locations and hosts are:

Cheyenne – Room 409, Pathfinder Building, 1400 E. College Dr., Laramie County Community College. Catherine Wissner, 307-633-4480.

Powell – Park County Fairgrounds, 655 E 5th. Jeremiah Vardiman, 1-307-754-8836, or jvardima@uwyo.edu.

Torrington – Conference room at the Goshen County Resource Center, 4516 US Hwy. 26/85. Brian Sebade, bsebade@uwyo.edu, with Carrie Eberle, Carrie.Eberle@uwyo.edu. Call 1-307-532-2436 for more information.

Wheatland – Platte Valley Bank, 200 16th St. Leroy Jons, 1-307-322-3667 or cjons2@uwyo.edu.

Worland – Washakie County Extension Office, 1200 Culbertson St. Caitlin Youngquist, 1-307-347-3140 or cyoungqu@uwyo.edu.

For more information, contact Connett at 307-766-5022.