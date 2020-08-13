class="post-template-default single single-post postid-478791 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
(Video) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-System President, Ted Carter – August 13, 2020

BY Brandon Benitz | August 13, 2020
Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2020 semester.  He’s once again joined by the President of the NU-system, Ted Carter.

This week, with the Investiture ceremony of President Carter as the 8th President of the University of Nebraska on Friday, August 14, he joins Brandon for a Special Edition as they walk thru UNL’s East Campus to talk about the ceremony, leading thru crisis, this Fall semester, & more!

