West Central Cattlemen’s Day series

Nebraska Extension will be hosting a series of winter meetings for cattle producers in seven locations across western Nebraska. The program is designed to help producers evaluate management practices that could improve their bottom line. Extension Specialists and Educators will discuss a variety of topics including heifer development, nutritional considerations during cold weather, benchmarking and measuring costs, considerations for retained ownership, parasite control, and more.

Dates and locations include:

January 15 th – Tryon, NE, McPherson County Fairgrounds, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST, (308) 345-3390 or randy.saner@unl.edu

January 22 nd – Brady, NE, Community Center, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST, (308) 532-2683 or randy.saner@unl.edu

February 3 rd – Ogallala, NE, Mid-Plains Community College, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. MST, (308) 532-2683 or randy.saner@unl.edu

February 4 th – Culbertson, NE, Hitchcock County Fairgrounds, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST, (308) 334-5666 or phamilton5@unl.edu

February 6 th – Loup City, NE, Community Center, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CST, (308) 745-1518 or doug.anderson@unl.edu

February 18 th – Franklin, NE, Franklin County Fairgrounds, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CST, (308) 425-6277 or krandall3@unl.edu

February 25th – Alma, NE, Alma Country Club, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST, (308) 928-2119 or dawn.hetrick@unl.edu

Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.