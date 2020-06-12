Day 1, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

MANHATTAN, Kan. — This is day 1 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association.

Wheat harvest is just barely getting started in extreme south central Kansas as farmers try to get into their fields. Test cutting in the area began as early as June 6, but most areas are just not quite ready. With ideal harvest weather (hot temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds) forecast over the next ten days, fields will dry out quickly, and combines should be able to get rolling over the upcoming weekend.

A very preliminary report of above average yields and exceptional test weights – similar to fields harvested in central Oklahoma – came from a custom cutter in southern Harper County.

On June 11, USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service released their June Crop Production report, increasing the estimated yield for the state to 49 bushels per acre, up from 47 bushels per acre in the May report. Total statewide winter wheat production for Kansas is now estimated at 315.5 million bushels.

