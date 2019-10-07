class="post-template-default single single-post postid-412566 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sue Martin of Ag & Investment | KRVN Radio

Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sue Martin of Ag & Investment

BY Susan Littlefield | October 7, 2019
Home News Crops
Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sue Martin of Ag & Investment
Jantzen Harvesting classified image

Higher corn & lower beans & wheat.  Frost concerns coupled with snow at weeks end.  South America’s planting underway.  Disappointing yields.  S&D report due out on Thursday, China will be here for two days of talks…is recent purchases “Good-will” gestures.  AFS & China.  Cattle see late week sales on Saturday.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments