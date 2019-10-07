Higher corn & lower beans & wheat. Frost concerns coupled with snow at weeks end. South America’s planting underway. Disappointing yields. S&D report due out on Thursday, China will be here for two days of talks…is recent purchases “Good-will” gestures. AFS & China. Cattle see late week sales on Saturday.
Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sue Martin of Ag & Investment
Jantzen Harvesting classified image
