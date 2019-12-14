1 dies in Saunders County crash on icy highway

MEAD, Neb. (AP) – One person has died when the driver of a pickup truck lost control on an icy highway in eastern Nebraska and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says the Friday morning crash

happened on Highway 77 just north of Mead when the pickup crossed into the path of an oncoming sport utility vehicle.

The vehicles collided and a front seat passenger in the pickup was killed. The pickup driver was taken to a hospital

with non-life threatening injuries and a rear passenger was treated and released.

The SUV driver was taken to an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities didn’t release the names of those involved.