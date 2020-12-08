1 killed, 2 critically injured in Omaha house explosion

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-501258 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | December 8, 2020
Omaha, Neb. — Fire officials say an explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Nebraska, has left one person dead and two others critically injured. Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick says firefighters who responded to the explosion shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday found one person dead. Fitzpatrick says two other people were rushed to a hospital. The explosion also caused significant damage to homes on either side of the house. The blast in south-central Omaha rained splintered lumber and other debris throughout the neighborhood, and witnesses say it was felt and heard miles away. The cause wasn’t immediately released.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
