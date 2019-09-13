1 rescued from creek in north-central Nebraska flooding

AINSWORTH, Neb. – Heavy rains in north-central Nebraska this week washed out some roads and bridges and led to at least one water rescue north of Ainsworth.

Radio station KBRB reports that firefighters were called to the area around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after a pickup truck went into flooded Bone Creek, and its 35-year-old driver fell while trying to get out of the truck. She was then swept 200 to 300 yards downstream until she was able to grab onto a tree. Rescuers were able to locate her minutes later by the light on her cellphone.

Officials say 4 to 8 inches of rain fell Tuesday and Wednesday in the area, and the National Weather Service said flood warnings remained in effect for Rock, Brown, Holt, Keya Paha and Boyd counties Thursday.