class="post-template-default single single-post postid-454790 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
10 central Nebraska beef plant workers diagnosed with virus | KRVN Radio

10 central Nebraska beef plant workers diagnosed with virus

BY Associated Press | April 13, 2020
Home News Regional News
10 central Nebraska beef plant workers diagnosed with virus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Ten workers at a central Nebraska beef processing plant have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

The South Heartland District Health Department reported the cases at Western Reserve Beef in Hastings. The department says it’s working closely with Western Reserve management to complete the contact investigations, provide recommendations for employee safety, and provide additional testing for their workforce.

Hastings is just south of Grand Island, a coronavirus hot spot in Nebraska.

On Monday, Lincoln Premium Poultry announced its first COVID-19 case at its Fremont chicken plant. The plant supplies Costco with millions of rotisserie chickens and employs 1,100 people.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments