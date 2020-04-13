10 central Nebraska beef plant workers diagnosed with virus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Ten workers at a central Nebraska beef processing plant have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

The South Heartland District Health Department reported the cases at Western Reserve Beef in Hastings. The department says it’s working closely with Western Reserve management to complete the contact investigations, provide recommendations for employee safety, and provide additional testing for their workforce.

Hastings is just south of Grand Island, a coronavirus hot spot in Nebraska.

On Monday, Lincoln Premium Poultry announced its first COVID-19 case at its Fremont chicken plant. The plant supplies Costco with millions of rotisserie chickens and employs 1,100 people.