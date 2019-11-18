1,000 THC Cartridges, Psychedelic Mushrooms, and High Grade Marijuana Seized By York County Deputies

YORK COUNTY- On Saturday, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 which led to the seizure of 1,000 THC vape cartridges, psychedelic mushrooms, high-grade marijuana and more.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy observed a traffic violation near the 357-mile marker, leading to the traffic stop. After contact with the driver and passenger, the deputy suspected criminal activity based on their behavior. A canine was deployed, which then the dog indicated the presence of a controlled substance.

The vehicle was then searched with the assistance of the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, and according to Lt. Josh Gillespie inside the vehicle, they found approximately 1,000 THC vape cartridges, two pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, 10-plus pounds of marijuana, and more than 15 pounds of THC wax.

The driver, 29-year-old, Alexander Kortepeter, and passenger, 27-year-old Matthew Drebitko were arrested and lodged in the York County Jail.