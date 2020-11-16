105 new cases of COVID-19 reported in TRPHD region

Kearney, Neb. — One hundred and five (105) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department

in the seven-county region it serves for Sunday November 15. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens on current COVID-19.

New confirmed cases for Sunday include:

 Buffalo County – 59

 Dawson County – 26

 Franklin County – 1

 Gosper County –5

 Harlan County- 1

 Kearney County – 9

 Phelps County –4

COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness

such as:

 Know how it spreads

 Wash your hands often

 Avoid close contact

 Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

 Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve

 Clean and disinfect

 Monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19

 Stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop

symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to

maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission –

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html

Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials continue to emphasize that maintaining

6-feet social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.

If you have been tested through Test Nebraska, call 402-207-9377.

Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer

general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552-

6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

