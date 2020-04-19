class="post-template-default single single-post postid-455972 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
11 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday in Dawson Co, | KRVN Radio

11 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday in Dawson Co,

BY Two Rivers Public Health Department | April 19, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
11 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday in Dawson Co,
MGN Online

Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers. The district is reporting 111 total cases today.  TRPHD is investigating further into all cases.  Additional laboratory confirmations include ten (10) Dawson County residents; two (2) Buffalo County residents; one (1) Kearney County resident: and one (1) member of Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home:

Dawson County

  • 3 females in their 20s
  • 1 female in her 30s
  • 1 male in his 30s
  • 1 female in her 40s
  • 1 male in his 60s
  • 1 female in her 60s
  • 1 female in her 70s
  • 1 male in his 70s

Buffalo County

  • 1 male in his 20s
  • 1 male in his 40s

 

Kearney County

  • 1 female in her 90s

 

Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home

  • 1 member

 

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments