11 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday in Dawson Co,

Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers. The district is reporting 111 total cases today. TRPHD is investigating further into all cases. Additional laboratory confirmations include ten (10) Dawson County residents; two (2) Buffalo County residents; one (1) Kearney County resident: and one (1) member of Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home:

Dawson County

3 females in their 20s

1 female in her 30s

1 male in his 30s

1 female in her 40s

1 male in his 60s

1 female in her 60s

1 female in her 70s

1 male in his 70s

Buffalo County

1 male in his 20s

1 male in his 40s

Kearney County

1 female in her 90s

Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home