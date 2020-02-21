11 of 13 people at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine test positive

The CDC has verified the test results completed Monday by the Nebraska Public Health Lab on our 13 individuals here for coronavirus monitoring and care. Eleven of these individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, while two tested negative.

We currently have ten people in the National Quarantine Unit while three are in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. Most of our guests aren’t showing symptoms of the disease, however several others are exhibiting minor symptoms.

These 13 people are all former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were evacuated to the United States via two 747s February 17.