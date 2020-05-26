11th Nebraska prison employee tests positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – State officials say another Nebraska prisons employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that a staff member at the Lincoln Correctional Center tested positive for the virus and is self-isolating at home. The department says it will be notifying employees and inmates at the facility of the development and is directing anyone who had close contact with the staffer to self-quarantine until the are medically cleared to come out of quarantine. The staffer is the 11th state prisons employee to test positive for the virus.