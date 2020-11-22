14-year-old drove 125 mph during interstate chase

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old drove 125 mph while trying to evade a trooper on Interstate 80 in Omaha. The patrol says the pursuit began Wednesday evening when a trooper spotted a car going 100 mph. As the chase continued, the driver weaved through traffic and reached speeds up to 125 mph. The trooper was eventually able to stop the car after the driver turned off the interstate. The juvenile was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center. He faces two possible felony charges and numerous traffic violations. The patrol says it has issued more than 900 tickets for speeding over 100 mph this year.